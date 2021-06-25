Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.91. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.