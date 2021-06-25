Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 128,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.