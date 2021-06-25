Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 965% compared to the average volume of 439 call options.

NYSE:CM opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

