Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.97. 1,831,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

