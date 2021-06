Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) & Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Critical Contrast

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Calithera Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 10 0 2.83

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus price target of $185.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 7.19 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.65 Johnson & Johnson $82.58 billion 5.23 $14.71 billion $8.03 20.42

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -74.47% -62.74% Johnson & Johnson 17.95% 34.62% 13.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Calithera Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology; and a license agreement with Antengene Corporation Ltd. for the development and commercialization of CB-708. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; smoking cessation products under the NICORETTE brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases and neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

