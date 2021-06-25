Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.83. 190,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

