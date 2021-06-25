CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of CAMP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

