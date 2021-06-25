CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $505.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

