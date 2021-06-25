CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

