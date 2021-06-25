Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 160,414 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 94,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

