Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 160,414 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
