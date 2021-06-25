Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.14 ($2.72).
A number of research firms have commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).
Cairn Energy Company Profile
Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
