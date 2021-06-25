Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.14 ($2.72).

A number of research firms have commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 162.80 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 650,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,220. The stock has a market capitalization of £812.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 131.89 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.