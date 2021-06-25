C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.