Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.66 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and approximately $136,778.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00617046 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

