BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.60. 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

