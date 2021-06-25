Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

BNR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 9,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

