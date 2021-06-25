Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

