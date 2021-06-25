Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,406.25 ($31.44).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,424 ($31.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,331.44.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

