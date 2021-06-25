Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 45,250 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCRU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 28,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.