Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $988,000 Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $4,693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000.

ARKIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 15,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

