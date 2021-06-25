Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 277,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,675. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

