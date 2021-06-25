Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.19 Million in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 10.22% of Blue Water Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of BLUW remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

