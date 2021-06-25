BTIG Research Increases Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $88.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

