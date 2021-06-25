Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of BC opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.