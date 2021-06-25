Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 48,242 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,447,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,242 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NextGen Healthcare worth $152,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,675. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

