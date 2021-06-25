Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 73,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

