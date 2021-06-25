Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $612.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

