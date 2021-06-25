Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for 2.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Anaplan worth $264,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,124. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

