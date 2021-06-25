Brown Capital Management LLC Has $73.80 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,532 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.90% of American Software worth $73,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Software by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American Software by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $222,615.00. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,287. The firm has a market cap of $743.50 million, a P/E ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.