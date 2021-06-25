Brown Capital Management LLC Has $472.47 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 3.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $472,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.79. 3,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,722. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

