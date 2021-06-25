Brokers Set Expectations for Radian Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE RDN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
