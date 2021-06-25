Brokers Set Expectations for Radian Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

