Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTAI. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $766.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

