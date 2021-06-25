Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$8.78

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.78.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE YRI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.28. 1,657,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,864. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

