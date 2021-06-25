Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $27.03

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.