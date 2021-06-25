Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 276.50

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

LGEN stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 265.80 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 12,398,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of £15.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.40.

In other news, insider George Lewis bought 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

