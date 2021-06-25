Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $8.94

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

ERF stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

