Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $67.00

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 1,115,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

