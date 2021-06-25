Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $15.65

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVAH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 52,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,744. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

