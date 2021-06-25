Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $259.50

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.20.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Atlassian stock opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $272.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

