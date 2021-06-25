Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

