Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

HALO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 19,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

