Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.15. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.