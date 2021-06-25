Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

