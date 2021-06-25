Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.