Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $536.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 951,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

