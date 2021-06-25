Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $22.74 on Thursday, reaching $349.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,088. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.