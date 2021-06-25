Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

TUFN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.