Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

