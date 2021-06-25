Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dover by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.19. 6,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10. Dover has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

