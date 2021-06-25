Brian N. Schell Sells 10,020 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
