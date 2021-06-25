Brian N. Schell Sells 10,020 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

