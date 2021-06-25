Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Jun 25th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.28.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

