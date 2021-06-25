Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.28.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.