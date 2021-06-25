Bread Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $335,824.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

